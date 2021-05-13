SKALE Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $79.43 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $445.00 million and $79.43 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00084379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00019026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.01023210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00068040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00110282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

