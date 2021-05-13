SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Sells $958,946.85 in Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE SITC opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.