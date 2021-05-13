SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,589,624 shares of company stock worth $124,044,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.