SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Shares of SITC opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
SITC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
