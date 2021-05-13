Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $133.00 at Mizuho

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $97.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.07.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $117.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

