Signaturefd LLC Sells 141 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $333.48 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.