Signaturefd LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 88.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ameren by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameren by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,038,000 after buying an additional 1,932,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after buying an additional 1,692,185 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,456,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $82.43 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

