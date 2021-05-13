Signaturefd LLC Buys 178 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 63.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 405,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,567,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 408,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,020,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $184.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

