Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $63.42 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

