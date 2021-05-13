SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $6.82 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $518.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.53.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 82,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

