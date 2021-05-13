Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

SWIR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

