Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIEGY. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $83.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $87.84.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

