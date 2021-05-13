Siebert Williams Shank Upgrades Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) to Buy

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

LPI opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,715,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

