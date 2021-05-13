Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 23,119 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 190,495 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $175.68 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

