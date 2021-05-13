Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.67 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.92.

SHLS stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,804,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,501. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $44.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

