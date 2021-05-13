Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,145. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,182,785 shares of company stock worth $295,401,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

