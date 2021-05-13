Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells $18,587,874.72 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 211,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $18,587,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,251,558.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $7,894,637.01.

On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $10,120,365.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $8,895,140.10.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $11,237,902.70.

On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35,385 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 416,278 shares during the period. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,846 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

