Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells $18,587,874.72 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 211,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $18,587,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,251,558.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $7,894,637.01.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $10,120,365.36.
- On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $8,895,140.10.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $11,237,902.70.
- On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32.
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80.
- On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60.
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00.
Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $104.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35,385 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 416,278 shares during the period. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,846 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
