Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Lifted to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

SFT has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

