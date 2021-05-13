Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber Sells 14,242 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $388,664.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,927.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Taylor Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $220,912.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $27.75 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $4,094,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $45,082,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

