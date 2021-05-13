Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) VP Gregory C. Davis Sells 16,143 Shares

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) VP Gregory C. Davis sold 16,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $274,915.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.05. 229,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $271.10 million and a PE ratio of 229.32.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 449.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 72,911 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

