SFL (NYSE:SFL) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at B. Riley

SFL (NYSE:SFL) had its target price upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFL. TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SFL will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 134,143 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

