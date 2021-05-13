SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SFL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

SFL stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.17. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SFL will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

