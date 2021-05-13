Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $60.09 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00084551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $533.34 or 0.01048953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00113828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.88 or 0.09963457 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.