Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will post $6.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $12.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $36.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $54.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.99 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $97.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SELB. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. 1,222,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,886. The company has a market cap of $331.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $398,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.