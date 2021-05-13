Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:SIC opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

