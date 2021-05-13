Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

SEER stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. Seer has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11.

Get Seer alerts:

In other Seer news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $22,756,635.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,664,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.