Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Seer stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. 6,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11. Seer has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seer will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,664,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

