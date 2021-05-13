Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.58 Per Share

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

STS remained flat at $GBX 202 ($2.64) during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 73,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,740. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 199.65. The company has a market capitalization of £206.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04. Securities Trust of Scotland has a twelve month low of GBX 171.20 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.64 ($2.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

About Securities Trust of Scotland

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

