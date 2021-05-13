SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 70,000 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,179.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

