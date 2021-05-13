SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,559,314,000 after buying an additional 132,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,499 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $357.61. 27,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,294. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $376.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

