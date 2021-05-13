SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. TheStreet upgraded Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.93.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $9.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.19. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $164.40 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

