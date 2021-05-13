SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $21,707,000. Honeywell International makes up about 1.2% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,765. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

