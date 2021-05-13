Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.80. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $97.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,748,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.