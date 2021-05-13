Scotiabank Trims TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Target Price to $151.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from $152.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

OTCMKTS TMXXF traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 989. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $111.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.95.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

