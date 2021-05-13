Scotiabank Trims KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Target Price to C$12.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on KP Tissue to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.42.

Shares of KPT opened at C$10.12 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$10.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.92. The firm has a market cap of C$98.69 million and a PE ratio of -50.35.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The business had revenue of C$384.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -358.21%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

