Scotiabank Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $44.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.83% from the stock’s previous close.

PWCDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

