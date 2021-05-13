Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.