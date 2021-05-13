Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,095 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 609.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 59,315 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,725. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.