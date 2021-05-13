Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 30,279.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,371. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $102.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.09.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.