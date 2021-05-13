Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 207,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 693,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after purchasing an additional 62,552 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 143,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.29 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,825. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $51.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.