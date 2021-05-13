Savant Capital LLC Sells 770 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 774.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 507.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

