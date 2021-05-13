Savant Capital LLC Sells 66 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,938 shares of company stock worth $10,719,587. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.54.

MSI stock opened at $194.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

