Savant Capital LLC Sells 5,937 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,890.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 322,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 306,199 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,071,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after buying an additional 91,720 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after buying an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 193,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $31.03.

