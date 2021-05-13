Savant Capital LLC Sells 235 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $259.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

