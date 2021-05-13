Savant Capital LLC Sells 189 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,913 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express stock opened at $152.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $160.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

