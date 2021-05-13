Savant Capital LLC Sells 183 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 18,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 357,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 23,818.8% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 16,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 35.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.