Savant Capital LLC Has $1 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,838 shares of company stock worth $21,808,874. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.