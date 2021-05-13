Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at SVB Leerink

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:STSA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,319. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $163.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 26,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 747,288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

