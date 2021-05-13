Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.