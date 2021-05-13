Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 205 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $112.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

