Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $184.56 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day moving average of $160.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

